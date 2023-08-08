An investigation by security experts and the Reuters news agency found that a group of hackers from North Korea managed to secretly break into the computer networks of NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a major Russian missile developer.

According to the investigation, hackers may have had frequent access to the company’s systems for about five months.

While it was not possible to determine whether any data was obtained during the period in which the breach occurred, the implications of this could be worrisome.

NPO Mashinostroyeniya is recognized for its innovations in hypersonic missiles, satellite technologies and next-generation ballistic weapons, areas of great interest to North Korea as the Kim Jong-un regime is on a constant quest to develop a Ballistic Missile. Intercontinental (ICBM) capable of reaching the United States.

NPO Mashinostroyeniya is headquartered in Reutov, a small town on the outskirts of Russia’s capital Moscow. The investigation found that cyber-espionage teams linked to the North Korean regime, known as ScarCruft and Lazarus, were able to access the company’s data by discreetly inserting digital gateways into its systems.

The hack took place between late 2021 and May 2022, when it was detected by NPO Mashinostroyeniya information technology engineers after an internal examination. The breach could have allowed hackers to read emails, move between different networks and extract confidential data.

Experts warn that this incident highlights North Korea’s willingness to target even strategic allies such as Russia for critical technologies. It also proves how clandestine cyber operations can have significant ramifications on the geopolitical and global security landscape.

Tom Hegel, a researcher at US cybersecurity company SentinelOne, which initially identified the breach, emphasized how this discovery sheds light on normally hidden cyber operations.

“These findings provide rare insight into clandestine cyber operations that traditionally remain hidden from public scrutiny or simply never identified by victims,” ​​he told Reuters.

NPO Mashinostroyeniya’s relevance as a developer of high caliber Russian missiles makes it a valuable target for potential adversaries. In addition to innovations in hypersonic missiles, the company is also a pioneer in satellite technology and advanced ballistic weapons.

While experts agree that obtaining information on Russian missiles such as the hypersonic Zircon is a significant step, the complexity of the manufacturing and technology involved in the process precludes acquiring data immediately granting North Korea the capability to produce such missiles.

Markus Schiller, a missile expert based in Europe, emphasized that “there is much more than just a few drawings” to the development of these advanced technologies.