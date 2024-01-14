North Korean Central News Agency said on Sunday that Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday.

Senior Russian officials, including the defense and foreign ministers, visited North Korea last year.

“Choe Son Hui, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from January 15 to 17 at the invitation of its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov,” the agency reported.

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied making any arms deals, but pledged last year to deepen military relations.

The visit comes as North Korea continues to launch missiles. The latest of which was South Korea's reported launch of a medium-range missile, today, Sunday, off its eastern coast.

The Japanese Coast Guard said that a projectile, believed to be the North Korean missile, had already landed, adding that it may have been a ballistic missile. Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) said the missile appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Last November, North Korea said it had successfully tested new solid-fuel engines designed for medium-range ballistic missiles.

The South Korean army said, in a statement, that North Korea launched the missile on Sunday from the Pyongyang region, adding that Seoul is conducting an analysis of the missile in coordination with the United States and Japan. North Korean soldiers returned heavy weapons to the demilitarized zone around the North-South border and returned sites The guardhouse was demolished by the two countries, after Seoul suspended part of a military agreement concluded in 2018 in protest against Pyongyang's launch of a satellite for spying purposes.