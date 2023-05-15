Cooperation with NATO could be disastrous for Japan. This opinion was expressed on Monday, May 15, by Kim Sol-hwa, a researcher at the Institute of Japanese Studies under the DPRK Foreign Ministry.

“Japan should understand that military collusion with external forces and attempts to become a militaristic power will lead to another collapse,” she quotes Korea Central News Agency (CTAC).

The expert also stressed that rapprochement with NATO is tantamount to an escalation that will undermine peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region (APR).

Kim Sol-hwa criticized the drawing of parallels between the Ukrainian crisis, tensions around Taiwan, and the possible future of Japan and East Asia in general. According to her, such rhetoric is needed only to justify the military intervention of the North Atlantic Alliance, which took place long before the events mentioned.

Earlier, on May 10, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that NATO’s plans to open an office in Tokyo testify to the alliance’s intentions to gain a foothold in the Asia-Pacific region and promote “NATO-centric formats of anti-Russian and anti-Chinese zeal.”

On April 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the United States had set a course to undermine multilateralism in the Asia-Pacific region. The United States, under its leadership, is creating mechanisms to intervene in maritime security “with an eye to ensuring the unilateral interests of the West in the waters of the South China Sea.”

On March 7, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that Washington is promoting the formation of conflicting blocs in the region, which will lead to the creation of a version of NATO there and the severing of ties between Asian states.