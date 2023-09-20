A month after Typhoon Khanun, which destroyed thousands of crops and killed dozens of people in North Korea, Kim Jong-Un’s dictatorship appears to be more concerned about his “popularity” and remaining in power.

Faced with the situation of public calamity, the NGO Open Doors, which denounces cases of religious persecution against Christians around the world, said that the North Korean communist party has increased the regime’s propaganda, calling on the population to “save” portraits and statues linked to Kim family dynasty.

The state’s supreme leader, Jong-Un, stated that “for the party, people’s lives are more valuable than anything else”, however, the dictator then said that “it is of utmost importance to preserve the portraits and statues of great leaders and protect them at any cost, while all together cry out for mercy amidst typhoons and floods.”

An NGO volunteer, who monitors the situation of Christians in the country, stated that there is a culture of worship of the dictatorial leader, promoted by the communist party. “North Korea has thousands of monuments and requires people to bow with deep reverence before these objects made by human hands.”

According to him, all establishments, factories and houses are obliged to have portraits of the leader on the wall. The police carry out periodic inspections of properties and one of the items analyzed by the authorities is the level of conservation of these images.

One of the most important means for the dictatorship to spread its propaganda is television. The volunteer said there is a regime-produced children’s program that features North Korean leaders “defeating American imperialists.”

Religious persecution

North Korea is the first country listed in the World Watch List 2023, from the NGO Portas Abertas. The country is marked by communist repression and has the dictator, Kim Jong-Un, also as a religious leader.

North Korean Christians who fled the country told the organization that their childhoods were marked by North Korean anti-Christian propaganda.

One of the sources consulted stated that she heard when she was little that “American missionaries lived hidden in the basement of hospitals and kidnapped children to steal organs and sell them in China”.

Another refugee said that when he found Christians at the NGO’s shelter in China, he was afraid and fled through the window. “They were reading a book with a cross on the cover. I had learned that that was the symbol of devilish people. I was so indoctrinated that I ran away from a completely safe shelter,” he said.