North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un called for a revision of the Constitution to define South Korea as the “number one hostile country”, in yet another sign of the profound strategic and diplomatic change that Pyongyang appears to have opted for.

On the first day of the current session of the Supreme People's Assembly, as the North Korean Parliament is called, this Monday (15), Kim gave a long speech in which he said that Washington's policies, supported by Seoul, to “end” his country leave no room for maneuver other than preparing for war, the state news agency reported today KCNA.

The North Korean leader said it must also be clear in the Magna Carta that there is no room for “reconciliation or reunification” with the South and that in the event of war, “it is important to take into account the issue of occupying, suppressing and completely recovering the Republic of Korea (official name of South Korea)”.

“Today, the Supreme People's Assembly puts an end to nearly 80 years of North-South relations and legislates our new policy toward the South,” Kim said, signaling a fundamental diplomatic shift that several analysts warned about following the failure of the Hanoi denuclearization summit in 2019 or Pyongyang's progressive rapprochement with Beijing and Moscow.

Pyongyang's supreme leader also said that “increasing military collusion between Japan and the Republic of Korea is seriously harming national security” and ordered all government agencies “at all levels” to establish “comprehensive measures for the immediate transition to a regime of war in case of emergency” and “make full material preparations for national resistance”.

The dictator stated that the regime will immediately implement the decision, announced over the weekend, to dissolve all civil exchange organizations with the South established over the last five decades to promote rapprochement between the two neighbors, who are technically still at war since the conflict between them (1950-1953) ended only with a ceasefire.

In addition to the harsh language used by Kim, he proposed the destruction of symbols or effigies that defend the idea of ​​peaceful reunification, something that had not been seen so far since he took power.

Specifically, he called for “physically cutting” the old Gyeongui Line railway – which connected the two halves of the peninsula – to “an irreparable level” and demolishing the so-called Reunification Arch, a huge monument that stands at the gates of Pyongyang when it enter the city from the south.