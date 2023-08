How did you feel about the content of this article?

According to a state agency, the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, discussed in Pyongyang “complete war preparations” due to the intensification of the “confrontation” provoked by “hostile forces”. | Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un promoted changes in the country’s military leadership and highlighted the need for “war preparations”, in a context where the escalation of weapons tests by the Pyongyang dictatorship raises concern among neighbors. .

According to a note published this Thursday (10th local time) by the state news agency KCNA, at a meeting in the North Korean capital, General Pak Su Il’s resignation as Chief of General Staff was defined. He will be replaced by Vice Marshal Ri Yong Gil. Other unspecified changes were made at the North Korean military summit, according to KCNA.

The agency reported that the “main agenda item” of the meeting was “complete war preparations to neutralize at one blow the enemy attack with overwhelming strategic deterrence and launch simultaneous offensive military actions in contingency”, due to a scenario “in which the forces hostiles are increasingly undisguised escalating their reckless military confrontation with the DPRK [República Popular Democrática da Coreia]”.

While the note did not specify targets and actions for this potential initiative, the KCNA reported that Kim “called for the active conduct of real war exercises to efficiently operate the latest weapons and equipment deployed to ensure they exhibit maximum combat effect and radically increase the capabilities of the Korean People’s Army to wage war, making it maintain its combat deployment posture at all times”.