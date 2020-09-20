A North Korean defector who wanted to return was arrested in South Korea. This was reported by the Yonghap agency.

The man fled North Korea in 2018 and settled in Seoul. On September 17, he was caught in the border area, with four mobile phones found with him.

The reason why the defector decided to return to his homeland is unknown, an investigation is underway. The agency reminds that entry into the DPRK without the permission of Seoul is prohibited by the law on national security.

Information about “reverse” defectors began to be actively replicated after the North Korean authorities announced the first case of suspected coronavirus in the country on July 26. Then it turned out that the person who was suspected of having an infection had illegally arrived in the DPRK on July 19 from South Korea.