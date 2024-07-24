According to South Korea, a balloon apparently filled with garbage from North Korea has landed on the grounds of the presidential office in Seoul. However, the general staff in Seoul announced, according to the official Yonhap news agency, that the balloon did not pose any chemical, biological or radiological danger. North Korea had previously sent several more balloons towards the border province of Gyeonggi, north of Seoul. The population was called upon not to touch crashed balloons and to report them to the police or military.