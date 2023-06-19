North Korean authorities called the unsuccessful launch of a military reconnaissance satellite on May 31 a serious mistake

The North Korean authorities considered the unsuccessful launch of a military satellite, which took place on May 31, a “serious mistake”. About it informs The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) with reference to the report of the eighth expanded plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of the DPRK of the eighth convocation.

The meeting was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. It is noted that the Politburo of the Central Committee of the party appreciated the positive successes in a number of areas. At the same time, a rigorous analysis of shortcomings “which have been identified in some areas and which cannot be overlooked” was carried out. The most serious of them is the failure of the launch of a reconnaissance satellite. It is emphasized that the development of a military satellite “is of great importance in the prospects for the development and consistent preparation for combat of our armed forces.”

Earlier, the DPRK stated that an emergency situation arose during the launch of the second stage of the launch vehicle with the military reconnaissance satellite Mannigen-1. The launch failed due to the unstable operation of the rocket engine, as well as the characteristics of the fuel. The device fell into the Yellow Sea.