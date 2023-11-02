Kim Jong-Un: in exchange for technical assistance, the dictator will send more than a million artillery shells for Russia to use against Ukraine. | Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA

North Korea is making final adjustments for the launch of its spy satellite, after two failed attempts – which took place in May and August this year. This time, dictator Kim Jong-Un’s regime has the help of Russia, which offered technological knowledge in exchange for North Korean military supplies. The information is from the South Korean Intelligence Service (NSI).

According to NSI, North Korea gave the Russians a shipment of ammunition containing more than a million artillery rounds. It is the equivalent of the supply spent by the country, in the war against Ukraine, for a period of two months.

To meet this demand, North Korean military factories are operating at full capacity – including the participation of civilians, involved in making the boxes that will be sent via Russian ships and planes.

In September, when he met Kim Jong-Un at Russia’s space launch station, President Vladimir Putin signaled he would support Pyongyang in developing its satellites. According to South Korean intelligence, the Russians provided technical assistance to check the space rocket’s engine, which suffered damage in previous launch attempts.

Experts believe that if North Korea manages to put the satellite into orbit, cooperation with Russia will be expanded – and new operations would include the modernization of other aircraft and North Korean conventional weapons. The partnership poses a threat not only to South Korea’s security, but also to Japan and the United States.

In October, the three countries carried out fighter jet training in the region of the South Korean city of Busan. And this week, around 130 aircraft from South Korea and the US are participating in a joint exercise. The aim is to demonstrate Seoul’s military power to deter the North Koreans.