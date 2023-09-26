Information is from China’s state broadcaster; Pyongyang closed its borders in 2020 and has been showing signs of reopening

North Korea will reopen its borders to foreigners after years of isolation due to Covid-19, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday (September 25, 2023). CCTV, cited by Bloomberg. Without giving further details, the television channel said Pyongyang will allow foreigners to enter after a 2-day quarantine period upon arrival. So far, no North Korean publication has confirmed the information. North Korea has been slowly easing border restrictions imposed in 2020. In July, the country allowed delegations from China and Russia to enter. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Russia in the middle of this month.