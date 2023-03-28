KCNA: Kim Jong-un ordered to increase the production of materials for nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered an increase in the production of materials for nuclear weapons in order to build up the country’s nuclear potential. About this March 28 reported Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“In order to fully implement the plan of the Central Committee of the Party to increase the number of nuclear weapons, it is necessary to expand the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials in the future,” the statement said.

Also, as the politician stressed, it is necessary to give impetus to the continuation of the production of powerful nuclear weapons.

On March 27, North Korea conducted a simulated nuclear explosion using ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles.

In addition, on March 24, North Korea tested an underwater drone that is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and can also cause a “powerful radioactive tsunami.”

According to the leader of the DPRK, Pyongyang needs to be ready to use nuclear weapons at any moment to prevent war.