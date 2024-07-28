There North Korea vows to ‘totally destroy’ its enemies in case of warwhen leader Kim Jong-un gives the order to do so, the state-run KCNA news agency reported, quoting senior military officials including Colonel Ri Un-ryong and Lieutenant Commander Yu Kyong-song during a meeting also attended by Kim, to mark the 71st anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

Accusing the United States and South Korea of ​​“being determined to provoke a nuclear war,” the officials vowed to strengthen military efficiency to mount a “crushing attack on the enemy at any time and without delay and totally destroy it once respected Supreme Commander Kim Jong-un gives an order.”