North Korea warned on Sunday of what it described as military moves by the United States and South Korea in the region.

The warning comes just minutes after Seoul announced that Pyongyang had launched a missile.

A statement by the North Korean Ministry of Defense, reported by the Korean Central News Agency, indicated the arrival of the American nuclear-powered submarine (Missouri) in South Korea.

The Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean army said that North Korea fired an unspecified type of ballistic missile on Sunday.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missile was launched toward the sea off the eastern coast of North Korea.

The launch came after warnings from officials in Seoul and Tokyo that nuclear-armed North Korea is preparing to test-fire a missile this month, including one of its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles.

UN Security Council resolutions impose a ban on all North Korea's ballistic missile activities.