Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, warned the United States on Monday (10) about “air espionage operations” that American aircraft allegedly carried out in recent days over the waters of the Special Economic Zone ( EEZ) along the east coast of the Asian country.

In a statement carried by the state news agency KCNA, Kim Yo-jong said that around 5:00 am on Monday (5:00 pm local time in Brasilia) “a strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force returned to carry out a aerial reconnaissance of the eastern part of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea while penetrating the skies of the EEZ above the Military Demarcation Line (LDM)”.

The UN defines the EEZ as the waters that extend up to 200 nautical miles (about 370 km) from the coasts of a country, which has the right to exploit them, while the airspace is usually linked to the territorial waters, which reach up to 12 nautical miles (about 22 km) from the coast.

According to Kim Yo-jong, the plane, which “withdrew before the arrival of the Korean People’s Army Air Force”, re-crossed the LDM – which divides the Korean peninsula and its surrounding waters – heading north at around 8:50 am on Monday (20:50 on Sunday by Brasilia time).

The device, he added, “performed a serious military provocation by carrying out aerial reconnaissance” over the waters of the North Korean EEZ, reaching a point of 400 km from the southeastern coast of the country.

Kim Yo-jong’s message comes hours after, in another statement, the regime accused Washington of violating its airspace with a strategic reconnaissance plane.

Kim Yo-jong insisted that the US actions were “clearly a serious violation of North Korean sovereignty and security”.

The leader’s sister, who is the regime’s deputy director of propaganda, warned that Pyongyang would respond with “clear and forceful actions” if a US plane “flies over the waters of its EEZ again”.

In 1969, the regime shot down, killing all 31 occupants, an American EC-121 reconnaissance plane that possibly flew over the EEZ.

After the failure of the 2019 denuclearization talks, tensions have risen again on the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang has rejected any offers of dialogue and has carried out a record number of missile tests, while Seoul and Washington have resumed their big joint exercises and periodically deploy US strategic assets in the region.