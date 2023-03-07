North Korea issued a warning on Tuesday to the United States and its allies that it would consider a “clear declaration of war” the interception of test missiles it frequently launches over the Pacific Ocean.

The United States and South Korea have intensified cooperation in the area of ​​defense and reinforced joint exercises in the vicinity of North Korea, an isolated country with nuclear weapons, which in recent months has increased missile tests.

Pyongyang claims its nuclear and weapons programs are self-defense and criticizes Washington and Seoul’s military exercises, which it interprets as preparations for an eventual invasion.

“This would be seen as a clear declaration of war against the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) in the event of a military response such as intercepting our strategic weapons tests,” Kim Yo Jong, Kim Yo Jong’s influential sister, said in a statement. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The Pacific Ocean does not belong to the domain of the United States or Japan,” he added, in a note released by the official KCNA news agency.

North Korea “is always prepared to take appropriate, swift and overwhelming action,” he concluded.

Starting March 13, the US and South Korean Armed Forces will participate for 10 days in the biggest joint exercises in five years, dubbed “Freedom Shield”.

Last Friday, the two allied countries carried out aerial maneuvers with the participation of the American B-52 bomber, which has nuclear capability.

In a separate statement, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the US government of aggravating tension between the two countries “deliberately” by organizing the air maneuvers.

“Despite our repeated warnings, the United States continues to deliberately aggravate the situation,” the ministry said in a statement that was also released by KCNA on Monday.

The joint air exercises “clearly show that the project to use nuclear weapons against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is continuing its course, at the pace of a real war”, adds the text.

Last week, Pyongyang demanded that the UN demand an end to military maneuvers by Washington and Seoul in the region and defended its own nuclear arsenal as “the safest way” to guarantee the balance of power in the region.