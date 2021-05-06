North Korea warned citizens of the risk of contracting the coronavirus through propaganda leaflets sent from South Korea. The Rodong Sinmun newspaper writes about this, reports Interfax…

Last week, a group of activists in South Korea, made up of North Korean defectors, reported that they had sent about 500,000 leaflets to North Korea. The publication writes that citizens must step up antiviral efforts as “vaccines have proven ineffective in preventing the spread of coronavirus in other countries.”

The DPRK has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with South Korea’s distribution of its propaganda leaflets across the border, including with the help of balloons. The North Korean authorities have actively insisted that their southern counterparts take steps to prevent the activities of agitators.

On December 15, it was reported that North Korea purchased the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, as well as Chinese diagnostic equipment, including thermographs. The amount of the contract and the volume of the batch of the drug are unknown, the Russian drug has already begun to be selectively administered to representatives of the Korean Labor Party. At the same time, the country regularly stressed that they do not need external assistance. There allegedly was not a single case of coronavirus infection during the entire pandemic, and the suspicion of its presence was observed only once.