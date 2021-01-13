At the end of an eight-day congress of the ruling Labor Party, North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un declared the expansion of the nuclear arsenal as a goal. Everything must be done to build the strongest military capacities and “further strengthen nuclear war deterrence,” Kim was quoted as saying by the state-controlled media on Wednesday. At the same time, on the last day of the congress in Pyongyang, Kim declared that the country must also focus on developing the economy and improving people’s living conditions.

The eighth party congress took place shortly before the inauguration of the new US President Joe Biden – at a time when the negotiations between the US and North Korea over its nuclear weapons program are no longer making progress. Kim had already announced on Friday that his country would strengthen nuclear deterrence. Among other things, he called for the development of tactical nuclear weapons and new ICBMs with solid propulsion that could also reach the USA. He called the United States the “main enemy”.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Kim had attacked future US President Biden sharply in the past. Among other things, he described the former US Vice President as a “rabid dog”. Biden, in turn, characterized the North Korean ruler during the US presidential campaign as a “criminal”.

North Korea is internationally isolated because of its nuclear program. Harsh sanctions are hampering the country’s economic development.

The future depends on how the decisions made at Congress, including a new “five-year plan for national economic development,” are implemented, said Kim on the last day. At the start of the party meeting, he had admitted that the goals of the old development plan had by no means been met.

Formally, the Congress, which was originally supposed to be held every five years, is the party’s most important body. However, the seventh congress in May 2016 was the first in 36 years. (dpa, AFP)