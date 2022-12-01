The United States is preparing a new package of sanctions against North Korea, given its continued development of banned missiles and against a possible nuclear test. This was announced by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, explaining that the United States is looking for an “effective mix” to strengthen the deterrence for its allies in Northeast Asia against the growing military threats from Korea North.

“We are working within our alliances, with both the ROK and Japan, to develop an effective mix of tangible measures to this end and specific practical steps to be taken to strengthen deterrence efforts,” Sullivan said. during a forum in Soul hosted by South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo and the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).