It is unclear if it was in service





A US citizen entered the North Korea during a tour of the heavily fortified border. The UN command says the man was arrested for crossing the military demarcation line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea without authorization. The detained American turns out to be a soldier, although at the moment no details have been provided on how or why he crossed the border and it is not even clear if he was on duty.





The cases of desertion of Americans or South Koreans to the North Korea are rare, while more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic hardship since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

