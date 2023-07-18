A US military was arrested today by the North Koreans for crossing the border without authorization. US military sources announced that the US citizen is a soldier after the United Nations command that manages the demilitarized zone and the Joint Security Area (JSA) that separates North from South Korea gave the news of the ‘arrest.

“A US citizen while touring the JSA crossed the military demarcation line into the DPRK without authorization. We believe he is currently in the custody of North Korean authorities and are working with our military counterparts in Pyongyang to resolve this incident,” the UN said in a statement.

The soldier had been expelled from South Korea for disciplinary reasons, US military sources report, thus explaining that the soldier intentionally crossed the border with North Korea, evading the military escort who was accompanying him to the airport to return to the United States. CBS News is also reporting the name of Private Travis King.

“It was a deliberate decision by the military to cross the border,” the military sources explain. A person taking part in the tour told CBS that they had just visited one of the buildings that “a man burst into laughter” and started running between the buildings. “At first I thought it was a bad joke, but then I saw it didn’t add up and everyone was upset,” he added.

The Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas is one of the most heavily fortified areas in the world. It is filled with landmines, surrounded by electric fences and barbed wire, while armed guards from their respective armies – supported by surveillance cameras – are on alert 24 hours a day.