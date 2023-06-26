North Korea today accused Seoul and Washington of pushing tensions in the region to “the brink of nuclear war”, stressing that it will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities. This was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap. In a report released by the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s Institute for American Studies, Pyongyang compared military tensions in the region to the night before the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War, criticizing the US and South Korea for their «delusional anti-communist military confrontation» and «rhetorical threats».

“Such bellicose moves by the United States have pushed military tensions in the Korean peninsula and northeast Asia, already plunged into an extremely volatile situation, closer to the brink of nuclear war,” reads the English-language report published by the official agency Korean Central News Agency. According to North Korea, the United States is “resorting to worrying hostile acts, recklessly encroaching on the sovereignty and security” of the country more than ever this year and has reached a threshold that can no longer be tolerated. Pyongyang then warned that a war on the peninsula “would rapidly expand into a world war and a thermonuclear war unprecedented in the world”, causing “the most catastrophic and irreversible consequences” to peace and security in the region and the rest of the world.

North Korea will continue to accelerate efforts to strengthen “its self-defense capabilities to safeguard its sovereignty” unless the United States withdraws its “anachronistic hostile policy” and persistent military threat against the North, it said. in the report.