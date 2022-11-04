North Korea | United States: China and Russia have the means to prevent North Korea’s nuclear test

South Korea and the United States have said North Korea has completed technical preparations to conduct a nuclear test.

United States believes China and Russia could use their influence to get North Korea to stop nuclear tests, a US administration official told the news agency for Reuters on Thursday.

“We think that they [Pohjois-Korea] make calculations about reactions from other regions, I think especially from Russia and China. And I think the attitudes of Russia and China will influence them,” the official said.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that while the United States has said since May that North Korea was preparing to resume its nuclear tests, it was not clear when the country might conduct a test.

North Korea’s most recent nuclear test took place in 2017.

The United States asked the UN Security Council to meet on Friday to discuss the situation in North Korea after North Korea launched several missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), on Thursday. In addition, Reuters reports Late on Thursday, North Korea fired 80 artillery shells near the sea border between the Koreas.

Security Council has long banned North Korea from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches, and has imposed increasingly tough sanctions on Pyongyang over the years in an attempt to cut off funding for its weapons programs.

In recent years, however, the Security Council has been divided in its views on North Korea. Both Russia and China supported tougher sanctions after North Korea’s latest nuclear test, but in May they blocked additional sanctions the United States wanted over ballistic missile launches.

The official told Reuters that North Korea may have delayed resuming its nuclear tests because of China, and particularly because of its recently concluded Communist Party meeting. The nuclear test may also have been delayed by the corona wave that raged in North Korea in May and June.

According to the official, the corona wave made the country focus more on the ways in which it could get support, especially from China.

“It has been known for a long time that China and Russia oppose North Korea’s nuclear program,” the official said, adding that he believed China would use its influence to persuade North Korea on the nuclear test issue.

Official said the US is ready to talk directly with North Korea about things like humanitarian aid. There is currently no official chat connection.

When asked how stable he thought Kim Jong-un government, the official said the United States sees no evidence that the North Korean leader faces challenges that would undermine his position. However, he added that even if there were such challenges, the United States would not necessarily know about them.

North Korea has recently conducted numerous missile tests, launching a record number of missiles this year. The reason it has given is the military exercises of the United States and South Korea in the region.

