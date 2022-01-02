An unidentified person entered North Korea by crossing the border into South Korea. This was declared today by the military authorities of Seoul, specifying that the stranger was located yesterday as he was walking across the 4-kilometer demilitarized zone that divides the two countries. Seoul informed the North Korean authorities via the military communication line with Pyongyang.

After reviewing the images, the South Korean authorities found that the individual entered through the barbed wire barrier in the buffer zone between the two countries around 6.40 pm local time yesterday, explains a military source quoted by the South Korean news agency Yonhap. The violation was detected three hours after the incident and it was not possible for the units involved to proceed with the arrest, according to the same source.

The military authorities of South Korea then made it known that they were unable to confirm whether the stranger who entered the demilitarized zone that divides the country from North Korea was still alive when they informed Pyongyang of the violation with entry. of an unidentified person in the buffer zone between the two countries. This was made known by the military authorities of Seoul.

Since the end – with the armistice between the two countries – of hostilities between North and South Korea, over thirty thousand people have tried to flee North Korea to find shelter in South Korea. On the other hand, crossings in the other direction are very rare. The overwhelming majority of those who attempt to escape from North Korea do so by passing through China before reaching the south. There are very few who try to pass through the demilitarized zone, heavily manned on both sides and strewn with mines.