North Korea, ultimatum violated: ballistic missile in the East Sea

There war in Ukraine it has continued non-stop for 70 days and shows no signs of stopping. All attempts to negotiate with Putin have failed and indeed there Russia it is intensifying its attacks more and more. But the conflict risks extend after the decision of the North Korea to launch yet another unidentified missilefinished in East Sea. There South Korea he had warned Kim Jong Unwe will not accept others provocations and now you really risk one terrible escalation.

A missile of unidentified type was launched from North Korea towards the East Sea. The South Korean agency reported Yonhap. According to Japanese coast guard, the projectile launched could be a ballistic missile. Since the beginning of this year, Pyongyang launched a dozen missiles in the course of as many tests, including a ballistic missile intercontinental last March, for the first time since 2017.

