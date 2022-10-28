North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula. This was reported by the General Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces in a statement, which states that the missiles were launched from Tongchon County in the eastern province of Kangwon of North Korea between 11 and 59 and 12 and 18 local time. . “Our military has increased surveillance and vigilance and remains alert while cooperating with the United States,” the South Korean military added.

CNN reported that this year 28 missiles have been launched by North Korea, the latest on 13 October.