Hackers tried to break into the pharmaceutical giant’s systems in search of information about the vaccine

North Korean hackers tried to break into the systems of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in search of information about the vaccine and the treatment against the coronavirus, according to the South Korean intelligence agency, quoted by the press on Tuesday.

Seoul’s National Intelligence Service “informed us that North Korea tried to obtain technology related to the COVID vaccine and treatment using cyber warfare to hack Pfizer,” Deputy Ha Tae-keung told reporters.