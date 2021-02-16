The Intelligence Service of Seoul (South Korea) denounced that North Korean cybercriminals tried to enter the systems of the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in search of information on the coronavirus vaccine.

“The Seoul National Intelligence Service informed us that North Korea tried to obtain technology related to the vaccine and treatment against Covid-19 using cyberwar to hack Pfizer“Deputy Ha Tae-keung said, quoted by the news agency AFP.

The country governed by Kim Jong-un has been isolated from the world since January last year when it closed its borders to try to protect itself from the virus that was first detected in China in December 2019.

The leader insisted that the country does not have cases of coronavirus, even though foreign experts doubt that claim.

Kim Jong Un, in a photo released in mid-January by North Korea. AFP photo

North Korea requested vaccines from the Covax solidarity mechanism and they are going to send him about 2 million doses, in what is the first confirmation of a request for international aid in the face of the pandemic.

Covax, a multilateral mechanism promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to seek an equitable distribution of vaccines in the world, will deliver 1.99 million doses to the communist country, according to the interim distribution report released earlier this month.

It is not, however, the first report for computer attacks that receives North Korea: the UN pointed out last week that they allegedly “use cyberattacks to update their arsenal.”

The vaccine targeted

The vaccine is at the center of the controversy by cybercriminals. In December last year, a cyber attack directed against the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ended in the worst way: they leaked confidential documents about medicines for Covid-19 and the vaccine of Pfizer – BioNTech on the so-called “dark internet” (dark web), as revealed by an Italian cybersecurity company.

The Agency had been immersed in an investigation to clarify the security breach that it suffered at the end of last year, and for which illegal access to documents related to Covid-19 was detected, related to third party medicines and vaccines.

Although it did not affect the functioning of the European body or the deadlines for the evaluation and approval of vaccines and medicines, a source from the European Commission acknowledged that the information “were manipulated before being published online, to undermine trust“in immunizers.

The American laboratory was not the only target. AFP photo

The Agency files were published in a blog entry by one of the attackers, who shared emails and names of officials, as well as captures and documents belonging to a secure communication portal reserved for authorized personnel. They estimate that at least a hundred accounts accessed that information.

Also IBM security researchers said they detected targeted cyber espionage attempts to try to collect vital information about the World Health Organization (WHO) initiative. to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine in developing countries.

To deceive their victims, the cybercriminals mainly used the spear phishing method, which consists of impersonating someone they know to obtain confidential and sensitive data.

Specialists estimate that these plays could continue to occur.

