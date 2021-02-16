North Korean hackers tried to break into the pharmaceutical giant’s systems Pfizer seeking information on the coronavirus vaccine and treatment, according to the South Korean intelligence agency, quoted by press Tuesday.

The Seoul National Intelligence Service “informed us that North Korea trató to obtain related technology with the vaccine and covid treatment using cyber warfare to hack Pfizer, “MP Ha Tae-keung told reporters.

North Korea, a poor country with nuclear weapons, has been isolated from the world since January last year, when it closed its borders to try to protect itself from the virus that emerged in neighboring China in December 2019.

Leader Kim Jong-un has insisted that the country has no coronavirus cases, despite foreign experts doubting that claim.

The closing of borders has added pressure to its faltering economy affected by international sanctions that were imposed on it as a result of its nuclear development program for military purposes, which increases Pyongyang’s need to find a solution to the pandemic.

North Korea is known for have an army of cybercriminals well-trained targeting companies, institutions, and researchers from South Korea and other parts of the world.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer with the German company BioNTech is one of the safest and effective so far, according to authorities in many countries.

Last year in the UK, the National Center for Cybersecurity put a protective arm around vaccine research. This year, the focus has shifted more to protecting the supply chain and launching a vaccine. And there is no doubt that, because of the stakes, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors will be on the cyber frontline for the foreseeable future.

The North American company pointed out that at least two hacker organizations of the Kim Jong-un regime nicknamed Zinc and Cerium, and another Russian group called or Fancy Bear, they were responsible for the attacks. The Kremlin has denied targeting vaccine research from other countries. The BBC report said that while many of the robbery attempts failed, Microsoft warned at the time that some had been successful.

