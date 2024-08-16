There North Korea reopens to tourists: after almost five years of closed borders to the world due to Covid, the ‘hermit kingdom’ is once again allowing foreigners to enter. The announcement was made by Ktg, a tour operator specializing in tourist visits to Kim Jong-un’s country, which, while not providing precise dates yet, announces “probably for December 2024” the possibility of visiting “one of the most secret and least visited destinations in the world”.

The first area to explore will be Samjiyon, on the eastern border with China: there is Mount Paektu, considered one of the symbols of North Korea as well as one of the highest peaks in the region. The hypothesis, also according to previous itineraries shared on the Ktg tour website, includes access to the country by train or flight departing from Beijing to the North Korean capital Pyongyang: from there the transfer, by train or flight of the national company Air Koryo, to Samjiyon.

Another China-based tour operator, Koryo Group, confirmed the same: on their website, they state that the Samjiyon area “has recently been redeveloped as a tourist destination”, and that it is described as “North Korea’s most popular region for winter tourism” as well as “the birthplace of the revolution and the alleged birthplace of Kim Jong Il”, the father of the current North Korean leader. Both companies cite “local partners” and “official sources”.

Further information on itineraries, dates and costs are not yet officially available. The closure of North Korea’s borders had been decided due to the Covid-19 pandemic since January 2020, thus making North Korea one of the very first countries in the world to implement such an extreme choice.