North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan. The Japanese coast guard reported this, also warning ships present in the area to remain vigilant and not to approach the missile fragments. The carrier would have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, added the ministry, which is analyzing the missile's flight parameters.

Earlier this week, Tokyo and Seoul warned that North Korea could launch a ballistic missile later this year, during which Pyongyang has conducted around 20 missile launches, including several ballistic missile tests. On November 21, North Korea successfully launched its first Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite.