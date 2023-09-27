WP: North Korean authorities decided to deport American soldier Travis King

North Korean authorities have decided to deport US Army private Travis King, who illegally crossed the border between South Korea and the DPRK. About it reports The Washington Post (WP) newspaper.

It is noted that the American soldier admitted the fact of illegal entry into North Korean territory. However, it is not specified when exactly the deportation procedure for King will begin.

King previously sought asylum in North Korea due to abuse and racism in the United States. He stressed that he was disappointed in the “unequal American society.”