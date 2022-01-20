North Korea threatens to resume nuclear and ICBM tests. The official North Korean news agency KCNA reported today of a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Workers’ Party chaired by the Supreme Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un, in which a reassessment of the ‘confidence building measures’ was ordered. ‘adopted by Pyongyang, and a resumption of all activities temporarily suspended, an apparent reference to North Korea’s 2018 test ban on long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.

The high-profile meeting was convened after – following Pyongyang’s ballistic missile tests this month, two of them on a hypersonic missile – the United States responded with new sanctions on the regime and is pushing for expansion of UN Security Council measures: a closed-door UN executive meeting on the issue is scheduled for today.

During the Politburo session, which took place yesterday, Kim and other attendees said they wanted to prepare for a “long-term confrontation” with the United States, saying that “the hostile politics and military threat of the United States have reached a line of danger that can no longer be ignored “, according to reports from the KCNA.