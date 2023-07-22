Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

A TV screen at Seoul Station shows a picture of the North Korean missile launch during a newscast. © Ahn Young-joon/AP/dpa

The US and South Korea are stepping up their military cooperation. The dispatch of a submarine causes a stir in North Korea.

Pyongyang – Tensions on the Korean Peninsula continue to rise. The reason is the stationing of a nuclear-armed US Navy submarine in South Korea. This took North Korea as an occasion to sharpen his rhetoric in the dispute with the USA and South Korea. The foreclosed country was unmistakably threatened by those in power Kim Jong Un now with the use of nuclear weapons.

This is how North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam described the arrival of the submarine on Thursday (July 20), according to the state news agency KCNA as “nuclear blackmail” and “most direct nuclear threat” to his country “in 40 years”. The US armed forces should “be aware that they have entered extremely dangerous waters with their nuclear weapons”. Sending a US nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine could fall under Pyongyang’s “conditions on the use of nuclear weapons,” Kang said.

South Korea warns North Korea against using nuclear weapons

The answer from South Korea was not long in coming. If North Korea attacks with nuclear weapons, it must expect the “end” of its regime, the South Korean news agency quoted as saying Yonhap on Friday (July 21) a statement from the Ministry of Defense in Seoul. Should North Korea attack with nuclear weapons, there will be an “immediate, overwhelming and decisive response from the alliance,” he said Yonhap the ministry in Seoul. Such an attack would “result in the end of the North Korean regime,” it said.

Relations between North and South Korea are currently at an all-time low. In view of heightened tensions with North Korea, the USA and South Korea agreed in April ito strengthen their military cooperation. This includes a more visible deployment of US strategic weapon systems, including nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. Depending on the design, such rockets can also be equipped with one or more nuclear warheads.

Nuclear-armed submarine arrives in South Korea

On Tuesday (July 18), the United States announced that it had stationed a nuclear-capable naval submarine in South Korea. As a result, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning, according to the South Korean military – presumably in response.

North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un has repeatedly threatened military escalation in the region and had announced that it would expand its own nuclear weapons arsenal “exponentially”. Washington and Seoul have therefore been warning for months that North Korea could carry out a nuclear weapons test in the near future. It would be the first such test since 2017.

Since the end of the Korean War (1950-1953) there has only been an armistice on the peninsula. Technically, South and North Korea are still at war. While the US supports South Korea, China is North Korea’s most important ally. (cs/dpa/afp)