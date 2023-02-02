February 2, 2023 07:50

North Korea vowed today, Thursday, to “toughest response” to any US military action, after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently spoke of deploying more strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula to ensure its security commitment. North Korea’s warning came as the US Secretary of Defense visited Seoul earlier this week for talks with his South Korean counterpart and said there would be more deployments of advanced military assets, including F-22s and F-35s, to deter “. North Korea’s evolving military threats, according to Yonhap News Agency. A North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said the United States was leading the security situation on the peninsula towards imminent danger and “seeking to create more tensions” through joint military exercises on a larger scale with South Korea. North Korea said in an English-language statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency: “This is a vivid expression of the dangerous US scenario that will lead to turning the Korean peninsula into a huge war arsenal and a more dangerous war zone.” He stated that North Korea will respond on the basis of the principle of “nuclear weapon for nuclear weapon and comprehensive confrontation in the face of comprehensive confrontation, and if the United States continues to deploy strategic assets in the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding area, North Korea will undoubtedly meet this with deterrent measures without failure according to its nature.” “. The agency said, “North Korea is not interested in any dialogue with the United States as long as it pursues its hostile policy and the front line.”

Source: agencies