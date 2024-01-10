Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Kim Jong-un visits a military factory © AFP

Is there a risk of a Korean War? Kim Jong-un seems ready for anything. In the event of an attack by South Korea, he threatens destruction.

Pyongyang – Tensions are increasing: after some threatening gestures last week, North Korea's rulers Kim Jong Un called for an expansion of nuclear deterrence – and at the same time sent a warning to South Korea. According to the news agency, the dictator threatened that he would not hesitate to destroy the neighboring country KCNA during a visit to a military factory. South Korea is his country's main enemy, he added.

According to Kim Jong-un, it must North Korea strengthen military self-defense capabilities and nuclear deterrence. According to data from KCNA Kim said, though North Korea will not provoke a one-sided confrontation, the country also has no intention of avoiding war. In the event of an attack by South Korea or a threat to North Korea's sovereignty and security, Pyongyang will not hesitate to mobilize all available means and forces to destroy South Korea.

Tensions between North and South Korea: Kim Jong-un makes his first attacks

The threats are causing international concern. In the past few weeks, the frozen conflict had flared up again more sharply. According to South Korean reports, the North Korean military fired over 200 artillery shells near the disputed maritime border between the two hostile states. The shells landed in a part disputed by North Korea and South Korea. This attack led to the evacuation of nearby Yeonpyeong Island. North Korea has not recognized the so-called Northern Border Line (NLL) for decades. This boundary line was unilaterally established by a UN command after the Korean War (1950-53) to prevent hostilities between the two sides.

North Korea has fired over 200 shells near its maritime border with South Korea. © Uncredited/KCNA/KNS/dpa

According to media reports, South Korea described the artillery fire as a “provocative act that endangers peace on the Korean Peninsula.” The Defense Ministry called on North Korea in a statement to stop these actions and warned of “appropriate” countermeasures.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula are reaching a critical point. According to information from the South Korean News Agency Yonhap The armed forces of South Korea and the USA have launched an artillery exercise near the border with North Korea. According to North Korean state media, Kim Jong-un has called for the production of rocket launchers to be expanded. Shortly before, the US government had also announced that North Korea had recently delivered ballistic missiles and rocket launchers to Russia. Some of them were used in the attacks on Ukraine.

Putin remains North Korea's only ally – possible missile delivery to Russia

The arms deliveries to Russia also give the conflict an international dimension. Because the relationship between Russia's president Wladimir Putin and North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-un appears to have increasingly deepened. The arms trade between the two countries could help Russia offset its military wear and tear while evading sanctions. The USA, South Korea and numerous Western allies are therefore making serious accusations against North Korea. It is alleged that the country has missiles Russia which were subsequently used by the Russian army in attacks against Ukraine.

The alleged supply of North Korean missiles to Russia and their use against Ukraine have drawn strong condemnation. A joint statement from the Western allies said: “We strongly condemn North Korea's export of ballistic missiles, Russia's procurement of these missiles, and Russia's use of North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine on December 30, 2023 and January 2, 2024.”

Is this about deliveries from Pyongyang to Moscow? Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin (l.) speaks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un during his visit to Russia. © IMAGO / SNA



According to information, Moscow is said to have received ballistic missiles and rocket launchers from Pyongyang. Some of them were in air raids on the Ukraine Deployed at the end of December and beginning of January. The signatories of the declaration, which include South Korea and Japan in addition to various European nations, have emphasized their deep concerns about the security implications of this cooperation on Europe, the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific region and the world at large. The transfer of these weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian population and supports Russia's war against Ukraine. The missile delivery violates several UN Security Council resolutions directed against North Korea. (afp/Jek)