North Korea does not want war, but if South Korea chooses a military confrontation or conducts a preemptive strike, the North’s nuclear forces will have to attack, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Tuesday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, a high-ranking official in the government and the ruling party said that the South Korean defense minister’s recent comments about a pre-emptive attack on the North was a “very big mistake.”

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said Friday that his country’s military has a variety of missiles with greatly improved firing range, accuracy and power, with “the ability to hit any target with accuracy and speed in North Korea.”

North Korea has conducted more powerful missile tests this year, and officials in Seoul and Washington fear it may be preparing to resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017 amid faltering negotiations.

On Sunday, Kim and another North Korean official condemned the comments, warning that Pyongyang would destroy key targets in Seoul if it carried out any “dangerous military action” such as a preemptive strike.

In her second statement on Tuesday, Kim said that Pyongyang opposes a war that will leave the peninsula in ruins and does not consider South Korea its main enemy.

“In other words, this means that unless the South Korean army takes any military action against our country, it will not be considered the target of our attack,” she added.

“But if South Korea, for any reason – blinded by miscalculation or not – chooses to take military action like the ‘pre-emptive strike’ promoted by (Suh Wook), the situation will change,” she said. In this case, South Korea itself will become a target.”