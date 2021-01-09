Before the change of government in the USA, North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un challenges future American President Joe Biden with new declarations of war. At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, Kim described the superpower USA as the “greatest enemy” and announced the expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal. “Foreign policy activities must focus on subjugating the US,” the state media quoted him on Saturday. He accused the USA of a hostile policy again.

Kim said in the tightly closed state’s first statement on the change of the US presidency that he did not expect any change in Washington’s policy towards his country. That is independent of who rules in the USA. Biden is sworn in as the new US President on January 20th.

With his remarks before the change in Washington, Kim is also dampening hopes for new impulses for the currently stalled negotiations between the USA and North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. The talks have not progressed since Kim’s failed summit with the elected US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February 2019. In total, Kim Trump had met three times. Referring to the meetings, Kim said hostile US policies had worsened despite North Korea’s “efforts”.

Biden had called Kim a tyrant several times

North Korea had abused Trump’s political rival Biden several times in the past and called him a “rabid dog”. Biden had called Kim a tyrant several times. He also criticized the way Trump was drawing closer to the communist leadership in Pyongyang.

In his nine-hour report, which state media said he delivered to thousands of delegates between the start of Congress on Tuesday and Thursday, Kim discussed a number of projects aimed at strengthening the armed forces and expanding the nuclear arsenal, including “first strike” and “retaliatory” capabilities . He reiterated that North Korea would not use its nuclear weapons until “hostile forces” tried to attack the country with nuclear weapons.

Pyongyang has been promoting the development of missiles that could be equipped with nuclear warheads for years. It is therefore subject to tough international sanctions, which also hamper the country’s economic development.

Kim called for the development of tactical nuclear weapons and solid-propelled ICBMs. Spy satellites and military drones would also have to be introduced. His country is now preparing to test and manufacture various weapons including a multi-warhead missile and “supersonic gliding warheads for a new type of ballistic missile,” Kim was quoted as saying. The plans for a new nuclear submarine are almost complete.

Concerns about new nuclear weapons tests in North Korea

There are fears abroad that North Korea could also restart its nuclear tests. At the end of 2019, Kim announced that Pyongyang was no longer bound by its moratorium on tests for atomic bombs and ICBMs.

In his report at the party congress, Kim made clear reference to “tactical nuclear weapons”, wrote the expert Ankit Panda on Twitter. That could “indicate a return to the nuclear tests”. He described Kim’s report as “possibly one of North Korea’s most important statements about its planned high-quality nuclear modernization”.

Kim also talked about a new five-year development plan that should be approved at the party convention. The core of the plan is “self-employment and economic independence”. At the start of the congress, Kim admitted that the goals of the old five-year plan drawn up in 2016 had not been met. Formally, the congress, which was originally supposed to take place every five years, is the party’s most important body. However, the seventh congress in May 2016 was the first in 36 years. (dpa)