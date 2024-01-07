North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Sunday that her country's army would immediately launch a “volley of fire” in the event of any provocation.

These comments came after South Korea said that North Korea fired more than 60 artillery shells yesterday, Saturday, near their maritime border, and after a similar firing of more than 200 shells in the region the previous day.

Seoul said North Korea fired more than 90 missiles on Sunday. The North Korean military said it did not pose any threat to South Korea because the shooting exercises took place along the border.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader

“Let me make it clear once again that our military has already pulled the trigger,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

She added, “Our army will immediately launch a barrage of fire in the event of any slight provocation.”

Although South Korea conducted firing drills at sea on Friday in response to artillery shells, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said there was no plan to do so after Saturday's events.

The combat exercises, which took place on Friday, led to warnings for residents of South Korean border islands to take shelter in shelters.

The South Korean army urged North Korea to stop military activity that raises tension near the border.