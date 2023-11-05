North Korea | The test launch of an intercontinental missile got its own holiday

KCNA calls the new holiday the Missile Industry Day.

in North Korea is set to celebrate a new holiday this month to mark the anniversary of the successful test launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, the country’s state media said on Sunday.

On November 18 last year, North Korea conducted a test launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, which is believed to be the missile’s first full-scale flight.

According to state news agency KCNA, the anniversary of the test launch has been designated as a holiday at a meeting of the presidium of North Korea’s parliament, the Supreme People’s Council.

KCNA to use the new holiday as Missile Industry Day.

North Korea often conducts significant weapons tests around important holidays. South Korea’s intelligence service said last week that North Korea is in the final stages of preparations to launch a military intelligence satellite. North Korea has already failed to launch its satellite twice.