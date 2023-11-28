The shots taken between November 25th and 28th. Meanwhile, Pyongyang deploys soldiers on the border

Editorial board

The recent launch in North Korea of ​​a spy satellite renamed ‘Malligyong-1’ has raised serious international concerns. The images captured by the satellite, which operated from November 25 to 28, include not only details of the White House and the Pentagon, but also shots of Romeas reported by the North Korean state news agency, Kcna. The news was brought to the attention of the United Nations Security Council by North Korea’s ambassador.

concern for international security — The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, would have already had access to the images. The reaction of the West was not long in coming, with strong condemnation by many countries. In particular, Japan and South Korea accuse Pyongyang of violating the resolutions of UN Security Council. The situation raises international security concerns and fuels already existing tensions in the region See also These are Colombia's first medals at the 2023 Pan American Games

“legitimate right” — According to reports, the images would include details of the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam in the Pacific, of Norfolk Naval Stationof the Newport News Shipyard and of a Virginia airport. Furthermore, four were framed nuclear aircraft carriers of the US Navy and one British aircraft carrier. The North Korean ambassador, in an unusual appearance at the UN Security Council, defended his country’s launch of the satellite. He complained that other nations are not subject to restrictions on their satellites, noting that “no other nation in the world is in a such a critical security situation such as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.” And addressing the United States directly: “A belligerent party threatens us with a nuclear weapon. It’s a legitimate right for the DPRK, as another belligerent party, to develop, test, produce, and possess weapons systems equivalent to those that the United States possesses or is developing.”

the US response — See also F1 | Madrid proposes its candidacy to host a GP North Korea’s justification for alleged self-defense was rejected by the United States Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The latter underlined that the joint exercises between United States and South Korea they are considered “routine” and “defensive in nature”. In his statement, he highlighted the United States’ willingness to intentionally reduce risk and pursue transparency through advance announcement of exercises, including details such as dates and activities. Thomas-Greenfield further clarified that such exercises they do not conflict with Security Council resolutions.

the launch — The Last November 21st Pyongyang carried out the launch of reconnaissance satellite, provoking a series of reactions at an international level. In response, South Korea announced the partial suspension of the military agreement with the North. North Korea, in turn, has said it will no longer comply some of the terms of the same agreement. At the same time, reliable sources indicate that North Korean troops have recently restored some border guard posts with South Korea. See also The special dedication that Luis Romo made after winning against Juárez