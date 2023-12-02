Is North Korea ready for war against the United States? For now, Pyongyang limits itself to the threat, stating that it will consider US attempts to neutralize its first reconnaissance satellite in Earth orbit as a declaration of war and could respond with similar actions. Tass writes this, citing an official statement from the North Korean Ministry of Defense released by the state news agency Kcna.

The spy satellite launched by North Korea at the end of November has already ‘photographed’ several sensitive targets in the United States including the Pentagon and the White House. Images made available to Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to what was announced by the North Korean authorities, Kim was provided with “the report on photographic data from the Italian city of Rome, Anderson Air Base in Guam (Pacific Ocean), Norfolk Naval Base, Newport News Naval Shipyard and an airport (all in Virginia) and others related to the White House, the Pentagon and other Washington targets,” North Korean news agency KCNA announced. Furthermore, four US Army nuclear aircraft carriers and other aircraft carriers belonging to the United Kingdom were identified at the Norfolk base and the Newport shipyard.