North Korea said it carried out a test of its “underwater nuclear weapons system” in response to exercises by the United States, South Korea and Japan this week. The test of supposedly nuclear-armed underwater drones took place off the east coast, state media reported.

Pyongyang said it was provoked by the joint exercises by Washington, Seoul and Tokyo. For this reason it carried out a test of its underwater weapons, according to a report by the state agency KCNA. North Korea accused the exercises of “further destabilizing the regional situation” and threatening its security.