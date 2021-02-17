North Korea The North Korean dictator’s spouse returned to the public after a break of more than a year

Ri Sol-ju appeared at Kim Jong-un’s father’s birthday celebrations.

North Korea dictator Kim Jong-unin wife Ri Sol-ju has returned to the public after being missing for more than a year.

Ri and her husband attended an event in Pyongyang to mark an important national holiday, Rodong Sinmu, the official newspaper for the North Korean ruling Labor Party, said on Wednesday. The official news agency KCNA also released photos that were said to be from the incident.

An English version of Rodong Sinmun’s news is available to read From the KCNA Watch website.

Rin the long absence raised suspicions about Rin’s health or possible pregnancy. Rin has also been speculated to have been isolated due to the coronavirus situation. His absence was noted earlier this week for example Deutsche Welle.

Ri is one of the few high-ranking women in North Korea. North Korea is a highly patriarchal society with few women in positions of power.

Kim and Ri are assumed to have three children. There is no exact information about their family affairs, but it matters because in North Korea, the status of dictator runs in Kim’s family.

Ri was last seen in public in January 2020 when she attended a Korean New Year celebration with her husband, the South Korean news agency said. Yonhap. He has not been seen since.

Now Ri returned to the auditorium of the Pyongyang Theater. In photos published by the official news agency, she sits next to her husband, and the couple looks laughing.

The event in the theater was held by a deceased dictator Kim Jong-ilin in honor of the birthday. The day is known in North Korea as a day of brilliant star day. It was celebrated on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday.

There are other national holidays in North Korea that serve the personal dynasty of the Kim Dynasty. For example, Sun Day celebrates the founder of North Korea Kim Il-sungin birthday.

The dictator spouse Ri Sol-ju is reportedly married to Kim in 2009. She is considered a little over 30 years old, and outside of North Korea she is said to be a former pop singer.

In addition to Rin, another well-known and prominent woman in North Korea is the sister of the dictator Kim Yo-Jong, who has been a close assistant to his brother Kim for years.

At the January party meeting, Kim Yo-Jong’s official position in the party declined when he ceased to be a deputy member of the Politburo. However, this may not be of great importance, as his official positions have varied in the past.

Kim Yo-Jong was in public in January. At the time, he described the South Korean authorities as a “strange gang”. The news channel, for example, told about it CNN.