The North Korean regime displayed a myriad of intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBMs), including a new such projectile that would run on liquid fuel, and tactical nuclear weapons at a military parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the army.

(Read: US and South Korea Prepare Response to North Korea’s ‘Use of Nuclear Weapon’)

Photos published by the North Korean media showed that up to 11 units of the aforementioned Hwasong-17 paraded, the ICBM with the longest potential range in the North Korean arsenal, a record number since until now the regime had only shown four units simultaneously in their parades.

Stored in containers

Intercontinental Range Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs).

In turn, the parade closed with the presence of five launch erector transporters (TEL) similar to those that load the Hwasong-17, but which in this case carried containers inside which would be a new type of solid fuel ICBM, as taken for granted by the analyst community after the publication of the snapshots.

(Also: North Korea denies supplying weapons to Russia)

Pyongyang announced in its weapons modernization plan of January 2021 that it would develop a new solid-fuel intercontinental missile and in fact carried out the first test of an engine of this type for ICBMs last December, a test that was attended by the leader himself. North Korean, Kim Jong-un.

North Korea displays its new arsenal #nuclear During the military parade of the 75 years of the North Korean army, #KimJongUn taught a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Apparently it runs on solid fuel and would be more effective and faster in the event of an attack. /cmw pic.twitter.com/wM1kFK8NC3 — DW Spanish (@dw_espanol) February 9, 2023

Compared to liquid (the type of fuel used by all North Korean ICBMs developed to date), solid allows for much safer and faster loading and prevents projectiles from being exposed to long-term pre-emptive strikes if satellites and others Surveillance assets alert of a potential launch.

The event also served to parade “nuclear tactical units”, a section – that of shorter-range weapons with atomic capacity – of its arsenal that the regime has developed with special interest in recent years.

no speech this time

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, was present at the event although he did not deliver any speech on this occasion.

Kim, dressed in a long black coat and matching fedora, attended the event with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and their daughter (believed to be Kim Ju-ae and estimated to be around 10 years old), who has begun appearing alongside her parents at major events in recent months.

In the 150 published photographs of the event, she can be seen, dressed in a coat, hat and black gloves, walking hand in hand with her father or occupying a seat right behind him in the authorities’ gallery where she even poses next to the president in the railing, applauding or sharing knowing glances and smiles.

Fourth public appearance

The young woman appeared in the state media for the first time on November 19 of last year, when she accompanied her father to witness the test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

🇰🇵| Led by Kim Jong-Un, the ICBM and tactical nuclear operation units appeared in the parade held by North Korea on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Army. pic.twitter.com/AwkRwZ1BMR – News Alert 🚨 (@Alerta_News_) February 9, 2023

This Wednesday is the fourth event in which she has appeared publicly since then, while analysts speculate whether or not to present her as the future replacement for Kim, something that would be a powerful twist in a tremendously patriarchal country.



In the last year Pyongyang has further toughened its rhetoric and carried out around fifty missile launchesa record number, in many cases in response to the military tests undertaken by Seoul and Washington, which has brought about a level of tension never seen before on the peninsula.

EFE