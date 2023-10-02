An unnamed spokesman for Pyongyang’s Ministry of Nuclear Energy Industry issued a statement criticizing the resolution adopted Friday at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s general conference calling on North Korea to limit its nuclear programs.

The spokesman described the decision as “the result of a conspiracy” by the United States and its allies, saying that North Korea’s status as a nuclear weapons state had already become “irreversible.”

He added, according to what was reported by the North Korean Central News Agency, that “such a farce carried out by the hostile forces reveals their evil intentions to cover up their criminal acts of serious threat to the international non-proliferation regime and justify their hostile policy towards the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

The spokesman also accused IAEA head Rafael Grossi of “taking the initiative in creating an atmosphere of pressure on the DPRK” by “spreading a false story” about an imminent nuclear test.

The spokesman continued, “If the International Atomic Energy Agency wants to avoid international criticism as a paid mouthpiece for the United States, it would be better to devote itself to addressing the difficulties facing the international community,” referring to what it calls American nuclear proliferation and Japan’s discharge of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant.

Grossi warned last year that the reclusive country might resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has not been able to enter North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009 and then resumed nuclear testing.