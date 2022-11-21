North Korea | The G7 countries demand tougher sanctions against North Korea – the country has conducted numerous missile tests

North Korea has launched more missiles this year than any year before.

G7 countries criticized the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea again on Sunday and demanded the UN Security Council to take tougher measures to stop the missile tests.

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries consider North Korea’s repeated missile tests to increase instability in the region, even though the international community constantly hopes for stability and peace.

The ICBM launched by North Korea on Friday appeared to be the country’s latest missile with a range sufficient to hit the continental United States.

In their statement, the G7 countries called for a united and strong reaction from the international community and considerable additional measures from the UN Security Council.

The G7 countries include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and the United States. In addition, the statement has been signed by an EU representative.

North Korea has launched more missiles this year than any year before. This month alone, the country is believed to have launched 30 short-, medium- and long-range missiles. Friday’s missile hit Japan’s exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido.

North Korea’s state media KCNA said the missile launched on Friday was a Hwasong-17 model. According to KCNA, the missile at most went a little overboard at an altitude of 6,000 kilometers and flew a distance of almost a thousand kilometers. The state media’s information corresponded to the estimates presented by South Korea and Japan on Friday.

Also during missile tests in October, North Korea likely launched an ICBM that flew over Japan and caused alarm in the northern parts of the country.

Since 2006, the UN Security Council has adopted a dozen resolutions imposing sanctions on North Korea due to the country’s nuclear and missile activities.

North Korea conducted six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017. The country has vowed never to end its nuclear program.

The G7 statement reiterated the demand for the verified termination of North Korea’s nuclear program and stressed that the isolated country will never attain the status of a nuclear weapons state.