It would have been The 'Arch of Reunification' swept away in North Korea built in 2001 by Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang to celebrate the project of peaceful unification of the Korean peninsula of the 'eternal president' Kim Il-sung. The huge monument it would have been demolished according to Kim Jong-un's wishes. Satellite photos would show that the Arc would no longer be there, according to an analysis by the website NK News which is based on a non-high resolution image from Planet Labs taken this morning (it was seen in one from January 19).

Last week the North Korean leader had branded as an “eyesore” the 'Reunification Arch', 30 meters high and more than 60 meters wide built along Thongil Street, the unification road south-east of Pyongyang. Kim called it an “obscene” moment during a speech before the Supreme People's Assembly, which approved the abolition of bodies to promote cooperation with South Korea.

The monument (with two women, one from the North and one from the South) was intended to underline, according to the North Koreans, how Koreans were a “homogeneous nation”. But now for Kim, Seoul is “enemy number one, the constant main enemy”. And, wrote former CIA Robert L. Carlin and nuclear expert Siegfried S. Hecker, “the situation on the Korean peninsula is more dangerous than it has been since early June 1950.” “It may seem overly dramatic, but we believe that, like his grandfather in 1950, Kim Jong-un made the strategic decision to go to war“, they added in an article published in the North Korea analysis magazine '38 North' entitled “Is Kim Jong-un preparing for war?”.