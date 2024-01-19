Government says the test is in response to joint military exercises carried out by the United States, South Korea and Japan

North Korea said on Thursday (18 January 2024) that it had tested an underwater nuclear weapons system. The test was carried out in response to joint military exercises carried out by the United States, South Korea and Japan.

“Maritime and underwater response actions will continue to deter hostile military maneuvers by U.S. and allied navies,” a spokesperson for the North Korean Ministry of National Defense said in a statement carried by the state news agency KCNA.

Military exercises carried out jointly between the USA, South Korea and Japan were conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday (16 and 17 January).

According to the spokesperson, the underwater nuclear weapons system, called “Haeil-5-23”, is under development in the East Sea.

The spokesperson said that “the USA and its followers” have been, since the beginning of the year, carrying out “reckless acts” that threaten “seriously” the security of North Korea. “We sternly warn about the catastrophic consequences that these acts will entail”, he said.

