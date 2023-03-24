North Korea tests submarine nuclear weapon system capable of triggering ‘radioactive tsunami’

North Korea has tested a new underwater weapon system. About it informs Radio Voice of Korea.

We are talking about an underwater drone that is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. It is specified that the new weapon is capable of “destroying enemy warships and major ports”, and can also cause a “powerful radioactive tsunami.”

The tests took place from 21 to 23 March. They were led by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the radio station claims.

Earlier it was reported that the DPRK on Wednesday, March 22, launched four cruise missiles. Prior to this, North Korea launched a cruise missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that Pyongyang needs to be ready to use nuclear weapons at any time to prevent war.